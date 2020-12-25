CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading 0.2% Higher

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.42. 30,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 19,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.75% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.