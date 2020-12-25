Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CLPBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2791 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.