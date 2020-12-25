Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

