Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Trading Up 0.2%

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 10,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 14,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 321.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 618.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $513,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.