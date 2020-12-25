CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Cut to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.69.

COMM stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 803.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CommScope during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

