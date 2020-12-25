Comparing Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) & Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kunlun Energy and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.19% 4.05% 0.42%

This table compares Kunlun Energy and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kunlun Energy $16.09 billion 0.49 $803.23 million $1.03 8.87 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $61.62 billion 0.67 $3.05 billion N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Kunlun Energy.

Dividends

Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kunlun Energy pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Kunlun Energy has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kunlun Energy and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kunlun Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 7 0 2.50

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Kunlun Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and transportation of LNG; transmission of natural gas through pipeline; and wholesale and retail of various natural gas and LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, the Kingdom of Thailand, and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong, and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for cyber risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, aviation, space and satellite, and agriculture and weather risk transfer. It also provides life reinsurance products related to capital management, data analysis, product development, digital underwriting, medical risk, and health reinsurance products, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

