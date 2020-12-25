Connectome Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Connectome has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $4.06 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Connectome token can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00006870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00326860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

