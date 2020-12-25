Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.63

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and traded as low as $11.29. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 1,343 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Conrad Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.07%.

Conrad Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

