Consensus One Day Volume Tops $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,341.44 or 0.99900421 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00015775 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00058184 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

