Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTTAY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

CTTAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 30,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.72. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

