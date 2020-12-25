Contrasting Dana (NYSE:DAN) & Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gores Metropoulos and Dana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dana 0 1 8 0 2.89

Gores Metropoulos currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 51.60%. Dana has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Dana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gores Metropoulos and Dana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Dana $8.62 billion 0.33 $226.00 million $3.06 6.41

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Metropoulos.

Risk and Volatility

Gores Metropoulos has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Gores Metropoulos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Metropoulos and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos N/A -38.58% -0.54% Dana -0.09% 6.48% 1.65%

Summary

Dana beats Gores Metropoulos on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Metropoulos

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, tire inflation systems, high and low voltage motors and inverters, vehicle integration services, and connected software solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment manufactures front and rear axles; driveshafts; transmissions; torque converters; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; industrial gear boxes; custom gears and shifting solutions; tire inflation systems; electronic controls; hydraulic valves, pumps and motors; and EV motors and inverter for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

