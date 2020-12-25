Contrasting Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PopMail.com has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.5% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and PopMail.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global -10.52% -17.91% 2.58% PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dine Brands Global and PopMail.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $910.18 million 1.11 $104.35 million $6.95 8.85 PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than PopMail.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dine Brands Global and PopMail.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 3 5 0 2.63 PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus price target of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats PopMail.com on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 1,718 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,841 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 657 IHOP franchised restaurants and 2 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

About PopMail.com

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.