Contrasting RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) & Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Jamf 0 2 8 0 2.80

Jamf has a consensus target price of $46.78, suggesting a potential upside of 45.95%. Given Jamf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -483.88% -173.00% Jamf -10.02% -1.51% -0.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Jamf $204.03 million 18.32 -$32.60 million N/A N/A

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf.

Summary

Jamf beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

