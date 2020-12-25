Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205.57 ($2.69).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of LON CTEC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 203 ($2.65). 446,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,965. The company has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 169.17. Convatec Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) news, insider Karim Bitar sold 529,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36), for a total value of £958,905.42 ($1,252,816.07).

Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

