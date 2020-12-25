Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $287.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.98 or 0.00020922 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.06 or 1.00036467 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00050988 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 265,529,348 coins and its circulating supply is 207,744,745 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

