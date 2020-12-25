COTI Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $26.84 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00135016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00693921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00164419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00363059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00101152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00063614 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

