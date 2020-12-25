Covalon Technologies Ltd. (COV.V) (CVE:COV) Shares Down 2.6%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (COV.V) (CVE:COV) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 6,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 12,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (COV.V) Company Profile (CVE:COV)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

