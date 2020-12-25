(CRD.B) (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) Trading 0.5% Higher

(CRD.B) (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.21. 52,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 13,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

(CRD.B) (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $253.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.41 million.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

