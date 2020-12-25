Cream (CRM) Price Down 12.2% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Cream has a total market cap of $27,735.41 and $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,610.35 or 0.99899034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,372% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020852 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00411900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.00583092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00147817 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

