Credits (CS) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $81,244.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

