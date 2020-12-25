Critical Comparison: Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) vs. Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carrefour and Onex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 0 3 6 0 2.67 Onex 0 0 5 0 3.00

Onex has a consensus target price of $85.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.33%. Given Onex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Carrefour.

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Carrefour pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carrefour and Onex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $81.09 billion 0.17 $1.26 billion $0.26 12.77 Onex $1.11 billion 4.61 $4.28 billion N/A N/A

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrefour.

Volatility & Risk

Carrefour has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Onex N/A 0.06% 0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onex beats Carrefour on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances, such as photo equipment, DVDs, and sound and multimedia equipment. The company is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Levallois-Perret, France.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; and London, United Kingdom.

