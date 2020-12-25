Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.07 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

About Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

