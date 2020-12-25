Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $33.49 million and $59,210.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00321396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016628 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

