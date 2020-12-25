Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

BRP stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

