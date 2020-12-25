CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 7.1%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.50 and last traded at $101.14. 529,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,002,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.15.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. As a group, research analysts expect that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth $21,707,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth $1,460,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter worth $484,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

