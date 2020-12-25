Curve DAO Token Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $80.89 million and $36.03 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00329498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00031527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

