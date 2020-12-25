DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

JPM stock opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,186.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,609,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

