DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

