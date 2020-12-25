DAEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,713.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,713.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00337871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DAEX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

