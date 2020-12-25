Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.94 ($64.64).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €58.52 ($68.85) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €59.79 ($70.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.93.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.