Dana (NYSE:DAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.33

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 48191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -391.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

