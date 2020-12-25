DAO.Casino 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $160,297.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,909.40 or 0.93063258 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

