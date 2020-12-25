DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $66,897.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. DAOstack has a market cap of $4.86 million and $66,897.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,543.35 or 1.00003689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020770 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00051012 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

