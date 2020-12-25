Dash Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $660.71 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $101.43 or 0.00414220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032156 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $332.21 or 0.01356602 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,883,594 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.