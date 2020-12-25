DATA (DTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. DATA has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $520,477.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00314701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars.

