Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.09. 2,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Delek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

