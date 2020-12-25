Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.98. 547,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,671,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Delek US by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

