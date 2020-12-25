Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWNI. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.10 ($51.88).

FRA DWNI opened at €42.58 ($50.09) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.57.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

