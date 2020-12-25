DeVault (DVT) Price Hits $0.0005

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. DeVault has a total market cap of $159,588.76 and approximately $482.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 113.7% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004144 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002032 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006537 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001333 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000418 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

