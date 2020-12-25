Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXT. ATB Capital upped their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.40.

Get Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) alerts:

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) stock opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.18. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. The stock has a market cap of C$402.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.56.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.