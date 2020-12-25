Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discovery by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 224,392 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 499,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 5.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.