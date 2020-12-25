Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (DCBO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE: DCBO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2020 – Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) was given a new C$65.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO). They now have a C$80.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$60.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) was given a new C$80.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCBO stock traded up C$2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$73.42. 61,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.06. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.30 and a 12-month high of C$74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

