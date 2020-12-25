Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $569.52 million and approximately $138.09 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00463360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 77.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,651,331,989 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

