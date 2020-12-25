Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.00. Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 10,645 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) Company Profile (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

