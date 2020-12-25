Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on D. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.61.

D stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,711.50, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after buying an additional 984,185 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $77,592,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

