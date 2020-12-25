Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of DMLP stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $396.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.48. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $21.46.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
Featured Story: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.