Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $396.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.48. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 109,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 460,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.