dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.00

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 161.23 ($2.11), with a volume of 476433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.74. The stock has a market cap of £466.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s previous dividend of $0.67. dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In related news, insider Michael K. O’Leary acquired 14,000 shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,860 ($27,253.72).

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) Company Profile (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.