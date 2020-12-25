Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DGNS) Quiet Period To End on December 28th

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DGNS) quiet period will end on Monday, December 28th. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DGNS stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

