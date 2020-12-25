Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Director Michael Cooper Acquires 7,000 Shares

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.55 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,621,395.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Cooper acquired 28,000 shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$537,261.20.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) stock opened at C$21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$966.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.98. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 52-week low of C$13.84 and a 52-week high of C$27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.61.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

