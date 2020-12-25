DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.30

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt lowered DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

